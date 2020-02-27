Jungle Cruise Boat Reportedly Takes on Water at Magic Kingdom

According to photos posted on social media, it seems that a Jungle Cruise boat at the Magic Kingdom took on water while guests were on-board.
What’s Happening:
- Reports are surfacing that a Jungle Cruise ride vehicle took on water, leading guests on board to stand on benches.
- A photo posted by Twitter user @synewaves (seen below) appears to show guests standing with their feet partially submerged.
- From this photo, it seems the boat involved is also one that equipped with a wheelchair ramp.
Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw pic.twitter.com/jCxjIOzu9Z
— Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020
- At this time, there does not seem to be any reports of injury from the incident.
- According to the Walt Disney World app, the attraction is currently operating.
- We’ve reached out to Disney for comment and will update this post accordingly.