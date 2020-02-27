Jungle Cruise Boat Reportedly Takes on Water at Magic Kingdom

According to photos posted on social media, it seems that a Jungle Cruise boat at the Magic Kingdom took on water while guests were on-board.

What’s Happening:

Reports are surfacing that a Jungle Cruise ride vehicle took on water, leading guests on board to stand on benches.

A photo posted by Twitter user @synewaves (seen below) appears to show guests standing with their feet partially submerged.

From this photo, it seems the boat involved is also one that equipped with a wheelchair ramp.

Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw pic.twitter.com/jCxjIOzu9Z — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020