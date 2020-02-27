Lyndsy Fonseca, Carra Patterson Cast as Female Leads in Disney+ “Turner and Hooch” Reboot

Disney+ has found its female leads for the upcoming series Turner and Hooch. Lyndsy Fonseca and Carra Patterson will star opposite Josh Peck as his sister and U.S. marshal partner respectively.

What’s happening:

Deadline Disney+ Turner and Hooch reboot.

reboot. The ladies have been cast as the female leads opposite Josh Peck’s Scott Turner

The series will consist of 12 hourlong episodes about a U.S. marshal (formerly a police detective in the 1989 movie) and his troublemaking dog.

Turner and Hooch hails from creator Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and 20th Century Fox TV.

Synopsis:

“When an ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.”

Meet the Characters:

Laura:

Fonseca has been cast as Laura, Scott’s sister. Laura has a 7-year-old son, Matthew. Just like the rest of the family, Laura is trying to cope with the recent loss of her father.

Laura loves and owns special-needs dogs.

After her father passed, he left to the family his big, slobbering dog Hooch whom Laura and Matthew give to Scott.

Laura is close to her brother and mother — with whom she discovers that their father’s death might not have been an accident.

Jessica:

Patterson plays Jessica, Scott’s U.S. marshal partner.

She’s the opposite of him in many ways, and often teases him about his mannerisms and a polish appearance.

Jessica is brave and quick-thinking on the job, though sometimes her sense of humor gets her in trouble.

She has a lot of respect for Scott and doesn’t mind his big new sidekick.

Jessica is happily married to Grady.

Creative team:

Series writer/executive producer: Matt Nix

Co-executive producer: Josh Levy

Studio: 20th Century Fox TV

