Josh Peck to Star In 12-Episode “Turner and Hooch” series for Disney+

A Disney+ series based on the film, Turner and Hooch has been ordered with a 12-episode run, and star of the Fox series Grandfathered, Josh Peck, has been cast in the lead role according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Turner and Hooch

A 12-Episode series has been ordered for Disney+

When an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want might be the partner he needs. This plot is slightly different than the original film, where Hanks played a police detective and not a U.S. Marshal. It is unclear at this time if Turner will acquire the dog Hooch in a similar fashion to the original film.

The project marks another cooperation between studio divisions after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company with 20th Century TV taking on the task of adapting the Touchstone title.

A series based on Turner and Hooch has been attempted previously by Touchstone Television starring Back to the Future’ s Thomas F. Wilson, but the 30-minute pilot was not picked up as a series and was ultimately aired as part of ABC The Wonderful World of Disney in 1990.

For Disney+, this move makes sense as the company is going through its numerous properties to create content for the streaming giant.

Disney+ already has numerous original series or films based on older titles, such as The Mandalorian , Lady and the Tramp , and upcoming series based on 20th Century’s Love, Simon.

and upcoming series based on 20th Century’s Matt Nix has most recently worked on Marvel’s The Gifted, which aired on Fox for two seasons. Nix served as the creator, executive producer and showrunner.