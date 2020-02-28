“Magic Happens” Themed Treats and Snacks Debut Alongside Disneyland’s New Parade

As a new daytime parade comes marching down the street, the food options of Main Street USA have become a little more varied as some new delicious treats and snacks debuted alongside Disneyland Park’s newest processional.

What’s Happening:

Magic happened earlier today with the debut of Disneyland Magic Happens

Brand new bites were created to celebrate the latest addition to the park’s line up of fun entertainment offerings. Since the parade marches right down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A., it’s only fitting that these items can be found at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, Refreshment Corner, and Jolly Holiday Bakery Café and can also be ordered in advance using the mobile ordering feature on the Disneyland App.

At Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, the Dulce de Leche Sundae comes served in a waffle bowl with a double scoop of dulce de leche ice cream topped with bananas, caramel, a Mickey sugar cookie, whipped cream and a cherry.

Refreshment Corner is serving up the Esquite Hot Dog – a foot-long hot dog with crushed corn chips and corn esquite mix topped with cotija cheese and chili-cayenne powder and served with a choice of chips or fresh fruit.

At Jolly Holiday Bakery Café, there is another savory item, the Island Pork Toasted Sandwich with Black Forest ham, kalua smoked pork, Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple relish, and cilantro served with house-made chips.

Of course, also at Jolly Holiday, guests can try the Royal Cupcake, a vanilla cupcake with buttercream icing, or the Dia de los Muertos Hand Pie with guava filling.

In addition, a new dining package is now available at Plaza Inn. With this new experience, guests will be able to enjoy a delicious lunch at Plaza Inn before enjoying reserved viewing for “Magic Happens.” All packages include one lunch entrée, one beverage, one Plaza Inn credential, and one voucher that provides access to the parade’s reserved viewing area. For adults, the entrée will include slow-cooked short rib with chimichurri, chicken thigh fried to a golden brown, pesto-infused mashed potatoes, roasted seasonal vegetables, corn relish, and dessert. For kids, they’ll enjoy fried chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, corn relish, their choice of applesauce or baby carrots, and dessert, as well as their choice of a small Dasani water or small lowfat milk. Vegetarian options are also available upon request.

1 of 5