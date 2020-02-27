Video/Photos: “Magic Happens” Parade Makes Surprise Debut at Disneyland a Day Early

“This is the anthem. Here’s what you came for. This is the moment magic was made for.” Guests at Disneyland this afternoon got a very special surprise, as the all-new “Magic Happens” parade made its debut a full day early at the Happiest Place On Earth.

Mickey & Friends joined Moana, Maui, Miguel and Pepita from Coco, Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from Frozen 2, Cinderella, Arthur and Merlin from The Sword in the Stone, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, and more partying pals as they made their way down the Disneyland parade route on fantastic floats accompanied by dozens of dazzling dancers.

Watch “Magic Happens” FULL parade World Premiere at Disneyland:

First previewed at D23 Expo 2019 last summer, the “Magic Happens” theme song by pop singer/songwriter Todrick Hall pulsed as the parade wowed viewers along Main Street, USA and up through Fantasyland’s “it’s a small world” mall. This new daytime spectacular “celebrates the awe-inspiring moments of magic that are at the heart of so many Disney stories,” according to an official statement from Disneyland.

The first of nine newly designed floats features Mickey Mouse “gliding along on glistening swirls of magic emanating from a giant, iridescent magical hat.” Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘n Dale follow close behind, dancing along with a group of eclectic performers who have a very unique fashion sense.

Second is Moana on her voyager canoe, journeying forth on the crest of a towering wave inspired by koa wood carvings. An animated LED screen behind the adventurer displays glimpses into the magic of the deep. Moana is joined by Maui (on his own island float), Pua the lovable pig, and Hei Hei the hapless rooster.

Next is Miguel and his great-great grandparents Hector and Imelda on a float representing the marigold bridge to the Mexican Lity of the Dead, plus alebrije-inspired dancers and of course that giant Pepita puppet.

Then from Frozen 2, all the Arendelle regulars have assembled to explore the mysterious Enchanted Forest.

The fantastical multi-float grand finale of “Magic Happens” celebrates magic moments from Cinderella, The Sword in the Stone, The Princess and the Frog, and Sleeping Beauty, preceded by a cavalcade of other colorful characters.

“Magic Happens” runs twice daily at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. For more information be sure to visit the official Disneyland Resort website.

