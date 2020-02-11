New Merchandise to Debut for “Magic Happens” Parade at Disneyland

by | Feb 11, 2020 4:24 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

We’re on scene tonight at a special preview of the upcoming Magic Happens parade at the Disneyland Resort and we got a sneak peek of the merchandise guests will soon be able to take home after the parade debuts.

What’s Happening:

  • Last summer at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, it was announced that Disneyland Park would soon be getting a new high-energy parade to replace the aging Mickey’s Soundsational Parade.
  • The parade, Magic Happens, is set to debut on Friday February 28th and will feature floats based on the magical aspects and characters of Disney films, with units based on The Sword and the Stone, Moana, Sleeping Beauty and others, all set to a soundtrack that was made with the collaborative efforts of YouTube sensation Todrick Hall.
  • Tonight we got a sneak peek at the parade, including merchandise that will debut alongside the new processional.
  • Based on the art released for the parade, Sorcerer Mickey will be donning a new robe that is heavy on the color purple, a motif carried over into all the new marchandise.
  • Items seen at the sneak peek include a new long-sleeve t-shirt with purple sleeves and a gray body that features the parade’s title in the aforementioned purple, and the new Sorcerer Mickey design near the lower hem of the shirt.
  • A souvenir tumbler is also featured that is clear with the parade’s logo complete with title with Sorcerer Mickey casting a spell around the side of the cup. The most notable feature of the cup is the lid, a large purple and yellow Sorcerer’s Hat that is almost the size of the cup.
  • A Magic Happens ornament takes the same artwork that is bestowed upon the cup and carries it over into the head portion of the traditional Mickey ears ornament foundation. The whole ornament is a translucent purple, which will allow the light-up feature built into the ornament to glow through.
  • A collectible logo pin, a rectangle featuring Sorcerer Mickey and the parade’s logo as well as giant Sorcerer Hat against a purple background is also featured.
  • And of course, what new offering would be complete without its own, unique, Mickey-ear headband? Magic Happens brings with it a new one with shimmering gold ears, and a plush purple Sorcerer’s Hat with gold rim.
  • The new Magic Happens parade (and all the merchandise that goes with it) is set to debut on February 28th.
