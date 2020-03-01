Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise Now Available on shopDisney

We are just a few short days away from the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and now you can get ready for the opening on the new attraction by picking up some new merchandise now available on shopDisney.

Nothing's gonna interrupt your train of thought when you've got Goofy, Mickey, and Minnie on your mind. The playful trio from Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction will conduct their crazy adventures on your cranium any time you don this padded headband.

Available now for $29.99.

Steam ahead with your decorations by adding this Mickey and Minnie Mouse Runaway Railway Ear Hat Ornament. The detailed figural design, created by artist Costa Alavezos, is inspired by the new attraction opening at Walt Disney World .

Available now for $24.99.

Stretch out in these super soft, comfy leggings featuring everyone's favorite sweethearts. Inspired by the new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction, these comfy pants are right on track for lounging around the house or heading to the Park.

Available now for $39.99.

All aboard! Whistle the beginning of lots of exciting adventures aboard the new Mickey and Minnie Mouse Runaway Railway attraction at Walt Disney World. The wooden whistle features a little replica of the train with Mickey at the helm, and includes a handy cord.

Available now for $12.99.

All aboard Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway for the ride of your life in this stylin' long sleeve pullover with full front character art and embroidered logo.

Available now for $44.99.

Get on board the excitement surrounding the opening of the new attraction coming to the Disney Parks. Celebrating the opening of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, this tee confirms that ''Nothing can stop us now'' so enjoy the ride.

Available now for $19.99.

All aboard Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway for the ride of your life in this fun fashion tee with cute character appliqués, contrast shoulder stripes, and trims.

Available now for $39.99.

More on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway:

Soon, you’ll be able to experience your own amazing journey full of surprises in Mickey’s wild cartoon universe at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction. During each adventure, you’ll enter the new Mickey Mouse cartoon short “Perfect Picnic” for a one-of-a-kind adventure where anything can happen.

When guests are at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, they’’ll see posters of the existing award-winning shorts that might have previously premiered at the Chinese Theatre – all created specifically for the attraction by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Television Animation.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”

Guests looking closely at their My Disney Experience App may have noticed that FastPass+ is now available

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens on March 4th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in 2022 in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park.