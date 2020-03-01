New ABCDisney Mug Collection Now Available at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World

Guests visiting either Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World can now find the new ABCDisney collection. This new collection features alphabetical designs on things like mugs and jewelry boxes, with each letter standing for something or someone found in the Disney Parks.

The collection actually feature several different designs between Disneyland and Walt Disney World, though most of the designs are the same.

Here are the designs you can find in Walt Disney World:

A is for Adventureland

B is for Big Thunder Mountain

C is for Castle (In this case Cinderella Castle)

D is for Dapper Dans

E is for Enchanted Tiki Room

F is for Fantasyland

G is for Grumpy

H is for Haunted Mansion

I is for “it’s a small world”

J is for Jungle Cruise

K is for Kilimanjaro Safaris (pictured on a jewelry box)

L is for The Lion King

M is for Main Street, U.S.A.

N is for Nemo

O is for Orange Bird

P is for Peter Pan (double points!)

Q is for the Queen of Hearts

R is for Riverboat

S is for Soarin’

T is for Tomorrowland

U is for Under the Sea

V is for Villains

W is for World Showcase

X is for X marks the spot

Y is for Yeti

Z is for Zurg

The following letters feature different designs on the collection found in Disneyland:

C is still for Castle but in this case it’s Sleeping Beauty Castle

G is for Grizzly River Run

K is for King Arthur Carrousel

L is for Lightning McQueen

M is for Matterhorn Bobsleds

N is still for Nemo, but this design could also be for the Nautilus (double points again!)

W is for World of Color

Y is for Yensid

We found the Walt Disney World version of the ABCDisney collection at the Co-Op in Disney Springs