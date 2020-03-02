“A Path Less Traveled Tour” to be Offered at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Celebrate Earth Month

With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 25th anniversary of the Disney Conservation Fund coming up in April, Walt Disney World is preparing to celebrate Earth Month. Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be celebrating by offering the brand new “A Path Less Traveled Tour,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The new “A Path Less Traveled Tour” will be an onstage walking tour, where guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the authentic details, clever construction and imaginative design throughout the park.

This unique experience will also offer guests the chance to meet animal care experts to learn how they care for the hundreds of animals in the park as well as what they’re doing to save wildlife species worldwide.

This new limited-time experience will provide a glimpse into what it takes to bring the magic of animals, culture and conservation to life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The “A Path Less Traveled Tour” will cost $69 per person, plus tax with a 15% discount available for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members.

The new tour will be held daily from March 29 through May 2, with the exception of April 21.

Check-in will begin at 7:45 AM and the tour will run from 8 AM to 10 AM.

To reserve your spot in an upcoming “A Path Less Traveled Tour,” book in advance by calling 407-WDW-PLAY or visiting the Curiosity Animal Tours kiosk at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, across from Kilimanjaro Safaris