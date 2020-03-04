Disneyland Paris Hosting Fan Art Contest to Celebrate Re-Opening of Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Ok Marvel fans (living in Europe), it’s time to assemble your favorite art supplies and get to work creating an original piece depicting a favorite Marvel character and referencing the re-imagined Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Three winners will enjoy a stay at the new resort and have their design displayed during the grand re-opening.

What’s happening:

Disneyland Paris is hosting a fan art contest Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Along with having their artwork visible to all hotel guests, three lucky winners will also get to stay at the resort for the opening event.

The contest is not open to residents of the United States. Disneyland Paris is limiting the contest to guests who live in: Mainland France Belgium Denmark Ireland Italy Germany The Netherlands Spain Switzerland The United Kingdom

Winners artwork will be displayed at the grand re-opening of Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel on June 26-27, 2020.

How to Enter:

Create a powerful piece of Marvel themed artwork: It must be an original reimagining of a Marvel Super Hero in your own unique style It must reference Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, find out more here It can be a painting, drawing, collage – anything, as long as we can scan it for display It must be 55cm x 80cm portrait

Send it to us by April 7, 2020: Take a photo of your artwork, make sure this is a high-quality PNG or JPG. Upload to our platform (next step). This image can be any dimension, as long as your artwork is 55cm x 80cm portrait. Remember, the closing date is April 7th. So start now and give yourself as much time as possible to create something truly great.



The Jury:

For a chance at winning, contestants will need to impress these Marvel and Disney legendary judges: Ryan Meinerding, Vice President, Marvel Studios Visual Development Scot Drake, Executive Creative Director, Marvel at Walt Disney Imagineering Sylvie Massera, Lead-Artistic Designer at Walt Disney Imagineering France Pilar Hamil, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Director

