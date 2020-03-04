Disneyland Paris Hosting Fan Art Contest to Celebrate Re-Opening of Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Ok Marvel fans (living in Europe), it’s time to assemble your favorite art supplies and get to work creating an original piece depicting a favorite Marvel character and referencing the re-imagined Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Three winners will enjoy a stay at the new resort and have their design displayed during the grand re-opening.
What’s happening:
- Disneyland Paris is hosting a fan art contest for European residents to have their work displayed during the grand re-opening of Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.
- Along with having their artwork visible to all hotel guests, three lucky winners will also get to stay at the resort for the opening event.
- The contest is not open to residents of the United States. Disneyland Paris is limiting the contest to guests who live in:
- Mainland France
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Italy
- Germany
- The Netherlands
- Spain
- Switzerland
- The United Kingdom
- Winners artwork will be displayed at the grand re-opening of Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel on June 26-27, 2020.
How to Enter:
- Create a powerful piece of Marvel themed artwork:
- It must be an original reimagining of a Marvel Super Hero in your own unique style
- It must reference Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, find out more here
- It can be a painting, drawing, collage – anything, as long as we can scan it for display
- It must be 55cm x 80cm portrait
- Send it to us by April 7, 2020:
- Take a photo of your artwork, make sure this is a high-quality PNG or JPG.
- Upload to our platform (next step). This image can be any dimension, as long as your artwork is 55cm x 80cm portrait.
- Remember, the closing date is April 7th. So start now and give yourself as much time as possible to create something truly great.
The Jury:
- For a chance at winning, contestants will need to impress these Marvel and Disney legendary judges:
- Ryan Meinerding, Vice President, Marvel Studios Visual Development
- Scot Drake, Executive Creative Director, Marvel at Walt Disney Imagineering
- Sylvie Massera, Lead-Artistic Designer at Walt Disney Imagineering France
- Pilar Hamil, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Director