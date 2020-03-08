“Onward” Meet and Greet Comes to Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure

It’s quite common for guests to make Disneyland Resort a stop on their road trip, or even as their final destination, but no one has ever been able to park their van right on Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure. Until now. This week, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, the stars of Pixar’s Onward have set up meet and greet right on the pier.

What’s happening:

A new character meet and greet has rolled into Pixar Pier Onward

Guests can make their journey to Disney California Adventure even more exciting when they stop by the promenade for pictures with the brothers.

Ian and Barley are only planning to visit the Southern California resort at this time before making a stop at Hong Kong Disneyland to take part in the Pixar Water Play Street Party, though a date has not yet been announced for their debut in that park.

Guinevere is parked on the pier enjoying a rest from their adventures and can be seen sporting a vanity license plate GWNIVER.

Barley and Ian showing each other some brotherly love.

Barley exchanging a cool story with a guest.

Time for a hug

Thanks for visiting

Barley wondering what good snacks are waiting for him in the cooler

Back to business

Just for fun, if you’ve never been to Pixar Pier, there’s a giant marble Pixar ball that guests can (attempt to) spin around. It’s a great way to pass the time and have kids focus their energy on their strength!

All photos by Doobie Mosely