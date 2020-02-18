Ian and Barley Lightfoot of Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” to Make Disney Parks Debut at Disney California Adventure

Disney-Pixar’s Onward will be venturing into theaters soon but guests of Disney California Adventure and Hong Kong Disneyland will also soon be able to meet the stars of the upcoming film. According to the Disney Parks Blog, Ian and Barley Lightfoot will soon be making their Disney Parks debut.

The teenage elf brothers will appear during Disneyland After Dark: Pixar Nite at Disney California Adventure on March 5, meeting with guests during the special event.

The following day, guests will be able to meet them at Pixar Pier.

The two characters will also soon be making their way to Hong Kong Disneyland to take part in the Pixar Water Play Street Party, though a date has not yet been announced for their debut in that park.

Disney-Pixar’s Onward will hit theaters on March 6. Pre-sale tickets for the film are available now

About Onward:

“Set in a suburban fantasy world, Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there”

Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.

The film stars:

Tom Holland

Chris Pratt

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Octavia Spencer

Ali Wong

Mel Rodriguez

Lena Waithe