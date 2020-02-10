Photos: Pixar’s “Onward” Sneak Peek Opens at Disneyland, Walt Disney World

Onward, the latest sure-to-be-blockbuster original animated feature from Pixar Animation Studios, is due to arrive in theaters early next month, but Disney Parks guests can check out a short Sneak Peek of the new movie right now on both American coasts.

In Disneyland’s Tomorrowland Theater and at the Walt Disney Presents attraction in the Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park at Walt Disney World, attendees have the opportunity to preview Onward via the exclusive advance presentation of a brief scene partnered with the film’s most recent theatrical trailer.

At Disneyland, the Onward Sneak Peek (initially misspelled “Sneak Peak” on the Tomorrowland Theater marquee and other posted signs around the park, though that error has since been corrected) opened early at 5:00 PM on Thursday evening for Annual Passholders. Those in attendance that night also received a complimentary blue Onward beanie, representing the headwear sported by Chris Pratt’s character Barley Lightfoot in the film. The preview is presented in 3D, and as always guests must return the provided glasses at the temporary attraction’s exit.

Disney/Pixar’s Onward is the story of two brothers (voiced by Pratt of Guardians of the Galaxy fame and Tom Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) who live in an urban fantasy world and embark on a quest to revive their long-lost father for one day using a magical spell. The movie is directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University) and also features the vocal talents of Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld) and Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures).

Onward is Pixar’s twenty-second animated feature film overall and is set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 6. The Onward Sneak Peek runs for a limited time at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

More photos:

1 of 7

Walt Disney World photos by Jeremiah Good.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning