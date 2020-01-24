Special Sneak Peek of Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” Coming to Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line

We’re a little over a month away from Disney-Pixar’s latest film, Onward, hitting theaters. In anticipation of the new magical adventure, Disney Parks and the Disney Cruise Line will offer guests a special sneak peek of the coming film starting next month, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Beginning February 7, a special look at scenes from the upcoming film will be presented in the Tomorrowland Theater at Disneyland park.
- Over at Walt Disney World, guests can find the same preview as part of the Walt Disney Presents attraction in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Guests aboard Disney Cruise Line can also catch this special preview during select sailings in February and March.
- Academy Award-winner and one of the stars of the film Octavia Spencer, who will play Manticore, delivered a special message regarding the coming sneak peek:
About Onward:
- Set in a suburban fantasy world, Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.
- Disney-Pixar’s Onward will hit theaters March 6.
The Cast:
- Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Tom Holland (Spiderman: Homecoming)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
- Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)