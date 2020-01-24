Special Sneak Peek of Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” Coming to Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line

We’re a little over a month away from Disney-Pixar’s latest film, Onward, hitting theaters. In anticipation of the new magical adventure, Disney Parks and the Disney Cruise Line will offer guests a special sneak peek of the coming film starting next month, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Beginning February 7, a special look at scenes from the upcoming film will be presented in the Tomorrowland Theater at Disneyland

Over at Walt Disney World Walt Disney Presents Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests aboard Disney Cruise Line can also catch this special preview during select sailings in February and March.

Academy Award-winner and one of the stars of the film Octavia Spencer, who will play Manticore, delivered a special message regarding the coming sneak peek:

About Onward:

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University .

. Disney-Pixar’s Onward will hit theaters March 6.

The Cast:

Chris Pratt ( Guardians of the Galaxy )

) Tom Holland ( Spiderman: Homecoming )

) Julia Louis-Dreyfus ( Veep )

) Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)