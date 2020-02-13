Pre-Sale Tickets for Pixar’s “Onward” Available Now

With mere weeks to go until the premiere of Pixar’s Onward, the studio has finally released pre-sale tickets. And while the official release day is March 6, select theaters nationwide are offering advanced screenings later this month.

What’s happening:

This morning, Disney and Pixar announced via Twitter that pre-sale tickets Onward .

. Select locations nationwide will also be hosting advance screenings

Along with announcing ticket sales, Pixar tweeted a behind the scenes clip of actors Tom Holland and Chris Pratt recording lines for their characters Ian and Barley, respectively. Take a look:

Watch as Tom Holland and Chris Pratt become on-screen brothers Ian and Barley in #PixarOnward. Get tickets now! 🎟Advance screenings 2/29:https://t.co/3NW6rodRwQ 🎟In theaters everywhere 3/6:https://t.co/b09MOjAB5K pic.twitter.com/4EPuIks27e — Pixar (@Pixar) February 13, 2020

About Onward:

“Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.”

What he’s saying:

Director Dan Scanlon on his idea for the film: “At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth. This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother.”

ICYMI: