Pre-Sale Tickets for Pixar’s “Onward” Available Now

With mere weeks to go until the premiere of Pixar’s Onward, the studio has finally released pre-sale tickets. And while the official release day is March 6, select theaters nationwide are offering advanced screenings later this month.
What’s happening:
- This morning, Disney and Pixar announced via Twitter that pre-sale tickets are now available for Onward.
- Select locations nationwide will also be hosting advance screenings on February 29.
- Along with announcing ticket sales, Pixar tweeted a behind the scenes clip of actors Tom Holland and Chris Pratt recording lines for their characters Ian and Barley, respectively. Take a look:
Watch as Tom Holland and Chris Pratt become on-screen brothers Ian and Barley in #PixarOnward. Get tickets now!
🎟Advance screenings 2/29:https://t.co/3NW6rodRwQ
🎟In theaters everywhere 3/6:https://t.co/b09MOjAB5K pic.twitter.com/4EPuIks27e
— Pixar (@Pixar) February 13, 2020
About Onward:
- “Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.”
What he’s saying:
- Director Dan Scanlon on his idea for the film: “At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth. This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother.”
ICYMI:
- Pixar’s Louise Smythe was part of the movie’s Spell Squad—a group responsible for creating the magical incantations in the film. FanBoy maps out the group’s creative process in his latest article.
- Yesterday Walt Disney Records announced the release of the film’s soundtrack is slated for February 28. Additionally, singer Brandi Carlile will perform the end credits song “Carried Me With You.”
- Onward merchandise has arrived! Several brands are now selling apparel, accessories, companion books, and toys. Check out our shopping guide for more.
- Disney Parks are currently offering guests the chance to enjoy a sneak peek of the film. Mike recaps his recent experience at Disneyland.