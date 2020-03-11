HAPPENING NOW — Disney 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders — Live Blog

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Opening Date Set for July

by | Mar 11, 2020 7:45 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Executive Chairman Bob Iger took the stage in Raleigh, North Carolina today for the Disney 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. During their presentation, Chapek announced the opening date for the highly anticipated Avengers Campus coming to Disney California Adventure.

  • Avengers Campus will open at Disney California Adventure on July 18.
  • As the story goes, this campus was set up by the Avengers to recruit the next generation of Super Heroes.
  • Avengers Campus will feature:
    • Attractions
    • Dining
    • Heroic Encounters

Attractions:

  • The first key address at the Avengers Campus will be the Worldwide Engineering Brigade – also known as “WEB” – which will house our new Spider-Man experience.
  • During an open house at WEB, the aspiring inventors are excited to invite guests for a test drive of their latest invention: the “Web Slinger” vehicle, allowing guests to sling webs just like Spider-Man!
  • The attraction gives guests a taste of what it’s like to have actual super powers as they help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok.
  • One of the iconic buildings on campus will be the Avengers Headquarters, where guests might even catch a glimpse of the heroes along its rooftops.
  • Avengers Headquarters will open in phase two, and will become the future entrance to a brand-new E-Ticket attraction.
  • This thrilling attraction invites gets to board a Quinjet and fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda and beyond!
  • Team up alongside the Avengers in a battle to save the world against one of the most powerful villains they have ever faced.
  • Imagineers are hard at work conceiving an all-new innovative ride system to put guests in the middle of this action.

Dining:

  • Step into the Pym Test Kitchen! Inspired by the amazing technology behind “Pym Particles” that can grow and shrink just about anything, Pym Technologies is using the latest innovations to change the size of food at this eatery.

Heroic Encounters:

  • All throughout the campus guests will have the chance to meet their favorite heroes including:
    • Black Widow
    • Ant-Man
    • The Wasp
    • Doctor Strange
    • Guardians of the Galaxy
    • Super Heroes from:
      • Wakanda
      • Asgard
    • Iron Man
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Comments

