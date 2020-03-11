First Look at Food and Beverage Offerings Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

We have learned a lot of new details about Avengers Campus, the new land opening this July at Disney California Adventure, today. In addition to details about the attractions and characters we will see in the land, Disney has also shared new information regarding the food and beverage offerings guests will be able to enjoy in the new land.

At the Pym Test Kitchen, guests will find that “Pym Particles” can be used to grow and shrink just about anything, including these new menu items.

Experiment No. IP42: Quantum Pretzel – A giant pretzel that has been enlarged by the quantum tunnel and comes with a mustard sauce and a beer cheese dipping sauce (featuring California IPA, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, a hint of mustard).

Experiment No. EE10: PYM-ini – The full sandwich is two feet long, and 9 inches wide after it comes out of the Quantum tunnel — and while it can be ordered family style, it can also be done in individual slices, too.The PYM-ini features toasted focaccia with salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and arugula with marinara dipping sauce. There’s also a version for little Avengers, the Teeny Pym-ini, which is ham, provolone cheese, a touch of mayonnaise, and focaccia.

Experiment No. EE746: PB³ Superb Sandwich – The PB³ Superb Sandwich features peanut butter, banana, smoked bacon and strawberry jelly with a banana smoothie shot and vegetable dusted potato bites.For kids, there’s a deconstructed version, which includes peanut butter (served in a Petri dish), strawberry jelly, a little paddle to spread it, and two slices of the Pym bread, fruit and a Dasani water or a Lowfat Milk.

Experiment No. EE90: Not So Little Chicken Sandwich – What happens when you shrink a bun but grow a chicken breast? That’s the Not So Little Chicken Sandwich, with a fried chicken breast topped with teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw and crispy vegetable dusted potato bites. There’s also a shrunken chicken sandwich, the Subatomic Sandwich for kids. Served without sauce, leaving kids to customize it their own way at the condiment station.

Experiment No. EE45: Impossible Spoonful – The Impossible Spoonful features large and micro plant-based Impossible meat-balls, served in a super-sized spoon with a tiny fork, and two different sizes of pasta. There will also be an option for kids, featuring sauce that will be a bit more mild.

At the Pym Tasting Lab, guests will be able to enjoy an adult beverage, including craft beers and the Pym Research Staff’s Pym Particle-infused cocktail experiments.

There will also be beer flights available, along with souvenir Pym beaker cups.

X-Periment – Patron Silver Tequila, Lime Juice, Habanero, and Mango Syrup, garnished with Mango flavored Popping Pearls.

– Patron Silver Tequila, Lime Juice, Habanero, and Mango Syrup, garnished with Mango flavored Popping Pearls. Molecular Meltdown – Garage Brewing Marshmallow Milk Stout with Vanilla Ice Cream and topped with Mini Marshmallows.

– Garage Brewing Marshmallow Milk Stout with Vanilla Ice Cream and topped with Mini Marshmallows. Honey Buzz – Plymouth Gin, Lemon Juice, Honey Premium Syrup, Elysian Space Dust IPA and a Honey edible Straw.

– Plymouth Gin, Lemon Juice, Honey Premium Syrup, Elysian Space Dust IPA and a Honey edible Straw. Particle Fizz – Endless Summer Hard Seltzer with Cherry flavored Pearls.

The Regulator – Patron Silver Tequila, Lime Juice, Habanero, and Mango Syrup, Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale, garnished with Mango flavored Popping Pearls.

Snack Molecules – To complement any beverage selection, guests can also enjoy Snack Molecules featuring popped sorghum with mini pretzels and honey roasted peanuts.

Proton PB&J Punch and Pingo Doce – The kid-friendly Proton PB&J features Odwalla lemonade with flavors of strawberry and peanut butter, while Pingo Doce, the distinctly green beverage from Avengers lore, is a park-exclusive beverage featuring the flavors of lime, vanilla, and maybe some Gamma radiation.

At the Shawarma Palace food cart, inspired by the “shawarma joint” visited by our heroes in Marvel

New York’s Tastiest – A classic shawarma spiced chicken, with garlic sauce, a warm wrap and a dipping sauce featuring tahini, lemon, garlic, and a pickled vegetable.

– A classic shawarma spiced chicken, with garlic sauce, a warm wrap and a dipping sauce featuring tahini, lemon, garlic, and a pickled vegetable. Impossible Victory Falafel – Falafel, Kalamata olives, mint, garlic sauce, hummus, crispy cauliflower, and a tofu dipping sauce.

Finally, at Terran Treats, guests will find a weird and wonderful menu of intergalactic eats.

Sweet Spiral Ration – The Collector’s twisted take on the classic Churro. The Sweet Spiral Ration Churros will include unique, rotating flavors (and colors).

Cosmic Cream Orb – A hand-held snack on the go, the Cosmic Cream Orb is a crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse, and while you see it in a purple hue here, it might not always be that color.

Avengers Campus will open at Disney California Adventure on July 18.