Disney Reportedly Delaying “Mulan,” “The New Mutants” and “Antlers” Releases

Following the lead of other studios that have delayed blockbuster releases due to the impacts of COVID-19, Disney is reportedly postponing the release of three films — including their live-action Mulan.
What’s happening:
- According to Deadline, Disney has pulled Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers from their release schedule.
- At this time, new dates have not been announced for these films, although Disney is apparently exploring options for later this year.
- Disney’s decision comes after other films such as the James Bond flick No Time to Die and Fast and Furious’s F9.
- While moving Mulan from its slot just weeks before its previous March 27th release is perhaps the biggest news among the bunch, it’s worth noting that this is yet another delay for The New Mutants (set for April 3rd) which was initially set to hit theatres two years ago — before Disney owned 20th Century.
- Antlers from Fox Searchlight was originally set to be released on April 17th.