Mary Blair Inspired Designs Appear on Drinking Cups at Walt Disney World

Not too long ago, a new popcorn box that appeared to be inspired by the art of famed Disney artist Mary Blair quietly debuted in the parks. Now, it appears as though that design has been carried over to drinking cups around the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

New drinking cups have appeared at the Walt Disney World resort that have a design that is influenced by the work of artist and Disney Legend, Mary Blair.

The cups are the standard issue for fountain drinks and water, not a special souvenir purchase. The cup has only been seen in kids sizes at this time, but historically we can expect this to appear on all sizes.

Interestingly, the cup is branded with “Walt Disney World” as opposed to the more generic “Disney Parks” logo, similar to those that appeared on popcorn boxes sporting the same design that quietly debuted recently

The Mary Blair design is reminiscent of the it’s a small world facade at Magic Kingdom, but more akin to the one at Disneyland with a bit of park iconography that is generic enough (monorail and mouse ears) to be used at both resorts so we wouldn’t be too surprised if Disneyland had their own Mary Blair-esque cups that debuted with “Disneyland” appearing in “Walt Disney World’s” place.

For those unfamiliar with the work of Mary Blair, she was a prominent artist at the Walt Disney Studios, working on such films as Saludos Amigos, The Three Caballeros, Lady and the Tramp. Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland and even an unused segment in Fantasia.

and even an unused segment in Walt Disney himself had a fondness for her brilliant use of color design, and had her work on a project for the 1964 New York World’s Fair that was to be sponsored by UNICEF celebrating all the children around the globe, it’s a small world.

