New Mary Blair-esque Popcorn Boxes Appear at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

The trend of more unique popcorn packaging offerings isn’t limited only to souvenir buckets as of late, even the standard cardboard containers are starting to show a little more personality, and the latest addition can be found at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

A new standard cardboard popcorn box has been spotted at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

In one of the more surprising elements of the new box, the Walt Disney World logo has been branded onto the design instead of the far more generic “Disney Parks” label we have seen previously.

At this time the box has only been spotted at carts in the Magic Kingdom, but with the all encompassing “Walt Disney World” stamp, this could mean this design will start to appear at all the parks in Florida.

The Mary Blair design is reminiscent of the it’s a small world facade at Magic Kingdom, but more akin to the one at Disneyland with a bit of park iconography that is generic enough (monorail and mouse ears) to be used at both resorts so we wouldn’t be too surprised if Disneyland had their own Mary Blair-esque popcorn box with “Disneyland” appearing in “Walt Disney World’s” place, even though they recently started using some retro-inspired popcorn boxes Disneyland park

1 of 5

For those unfamiliar with the work of Mary Blair, she was a prominent artist at the Walt Disney Studios, working on such films as Saludos Amigos , The Three Caballeros , Lady and the Tramp. Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland and even an unused segment in Fantasia.

, , and even an unused segment in Walt Disney himself had a fondness for her brilliant use of color design, and had her work on a project for the 1964 New York World’s Fair that was to be sponsored by UNICEF celebrating all the children around the globe, it’s a small world.

it’s a small world is one of the best examples of her work, but another masterpiece can be spotted not too far from where the popcorn boxes can be purchased. Right next to Magic Kingdom at Disney’s Contemporary Resort one can find a giant mosaic done by Blair on the Grand Canyon Concourse and pictured below.

1 of 3