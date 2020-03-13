Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks to Temporarily Close

by | Mar 13, 2020 10:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Universal Orlando Resort will be temporarily closing its theme parks due to the spread of the novel coronavirus — also known as COVID-19.

  • Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay will close at end of business on Sunday March 15 and will remain closed through the end of the month.
  • Despite the closure of the theme parks, Universal CityWalk and the resort’s hotels will remain open.
  • Universal announced their decision to close the parks shortly after Walt Disney World temporarily closed its parks in similar fashion.
  • Additionally, Universal has had to make some adjustments to their Mardi Gras concerts planned for this weekend.
  • The All-American Rejects and Diana Ross were originally scheduled to take the stage at Universal Studios Florida on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 respectively but have both cancelled their performances.
  • Instead, as Universal Orlando announced today via Twitter, Flo Rida will fill in on Saturday and Sugar Ray will perform on Sunday.

What they’re saying:

  • Universal Orlando statement: “Out of an abundance of caution and to assist with our nation’s preventive efforts, Universal Orlando Resort will temporarily close its theme parks.  The closure is effective at the close of business on Sunday, March 15. We anticipate remaining closed through the end of March – but will continue to evaluate the situation.”
 
 
Send this to a friend