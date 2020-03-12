Theme Parks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris to Temporarily Close, Disney Cruise Line Halting Sailings

Disney is set to temporarily close the rest of its remaining theme parks, announcing that parks in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will also close due to the spread of the novel coronavirus — also known as COVID-19. Additionally, the Disney Cruise Line will postpone some upcoming sailings.

What’s happening:

Disney has confirmed that Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World as well as Parc Disneyland and Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris will be temporarily closing after the end of business on March 15th and will continue until the end of the month.

Despite the theme park closures, hotels at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice

Disney Springs in Florida and Disney Village in Paris will also continue to operate.

Additionally, the Disney Cruise Lines will halt all sailings starting Saturday, March 14th until the end of the month.

Cast Members will continue to be paid during these closures.

This news comes just hours after it was announced that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure would close on March 14th

Notably, unlike at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris, hotels at the Disneyland Resort will temporarily close starting March 16th.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland have been closed since January, with Tokyo Disneyland also temporarily closing earlier this month.

Disney is also postponing some upcoming movie releases, including their live-action Mulan.

What they’re saying: