Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure to Temporarily Close Starting March 14th

Amid the COVID-19 global pandemic and following new guidance from the State of California (which Disneyland was exempt from), today it was announced that Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Disneyland Resort Hotels would be temporarily closing.

What’s happening:

At this time, the Disneyland Resort will close starting on March 14th and will remain closed at least until the end of the month.

While the theme parks will close on that date, Resort hotels will stay open through the weekend (until March 16th) to give guests extra time to make alternate arrangements.

Additionally, Downtown Disney will remain open.

Disney says Cast Members will be paid during the closures.

The resort will also work with guests who need to change or cancel their plans, although they do warn that call volumes will be high for the next several days.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure now join the growing list of Disney Parks closures around the world.

Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland have been closed since late January — although certain establishments at the Shanghai Disney Resort have begun reopening

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Disney Resort recently extended its closure into April and delayed the grand opening of its new attractions.

At this time, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris both remain open.

However, Walt Disney World has added sanitizer and hand-washing stations around the parks for guests to use while Disneyland Paris has made adjustments

What they’re saying: