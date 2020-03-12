California Public Health Experts Call for Postponement of Mass Gatherings to Prevent Spreading of Coronavirus

The City of Anaheim shared on Twitter an announcement that came from California Governor Gavin Newsom that California public health officials have called for the postponement of all non-essential mass gatherings in order to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Major update from Gov. Newsom on public gatherings across California in effort to stem #COVID19. Initial statement from city of Anaheim. More to come. Governor's announcement here: https://t.co/WQqy7x5JW0 pic.twitter.com/PW47JK5voC — City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) March 12, 2020

UPDATE:

After announcing the new policy, Governor Newsom announced at a news conference today that Disneyland and other large theme parks, theaters and casinos are exempted from this policy due to the “complexity of their unique circumstances,” according to CBS Los Angeles

ORIGINAL:

According to the new policy

The policy calls for all gatherings that exceed that limit to be cancelled or postponed until at least the end of March.

Disneyland released the following statement regarding Coronavirus via the resort’s app: “As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our Cast Members, Guests and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with the health agencies for information and guidance.”

In addition, the resort’s app is also providing guests with locations of hand sanitizer

