California Public Health Experts Call for Postponement of Mass Gatherings to Prevent Spreading of Coronavirus

The City of Anaheim shared on Twitter an announcement that came from California Governor Gavin Newsom that California public health officials have called for the postponement of all non-essential mass gatherings in order to combat the spread of Coronavirus.
Major update from Gov. Newsom on public gatherings across California in effort to stem #COVID19. Initial statement from city of Anaheim. More to come. Governor's announcement here: https://t.co/WQqy7x5JW0 pic.twitter.com/PW47JK5voC
— City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) March 12, 2020
- After announcing the new policy, Governor Newsom announced at a news conference today that Disneyland and other large theme parks, theaters and casinos are exempted from this policy due to the “complexity of their unique circumstances,” according to CBS Los Angeles.
- According to the new policy from California public health officials, non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people, while smaller events can proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person.
- The policy calls for all gatherings that exceed that limit to be cancelled or postponed until at least the end of March.
- Disneyland released the following statement regarding Coronavirus via the resort’s app:
- “As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our Cast Members, Guests and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with the health agencies for information and guidance.”
- In addition, the resort’s app is also providing guests with locations of hand sanitizer stations throughout the resort.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom: “Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know. That’s the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now. The people in our lives who are most at risk – seniors and those with underlying health conditions — are depending on all of us to make the right choice.”