Disneyland, Walt Disney World Apps Offer Information on Coronavirus, Hand Sanitizer Locations

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, Disney Parks continue to provide guests with information regarding how they can keep themselves safe while visiting the parks. The Disneyland and Walt Disney World apps are providing information on the virus, as well as locations where guests can find hand sanitizer.

Under the Guests Services tab in the apps for both resorts, guests will find “Information on Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Clicking on this tab will bring up the following statement: “As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our Cast Members, Guests and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with the health agencies for information and guidance.”

Below that statement is a link to the park’s help center with more information

In addition to this information, guests can use the apps to locate hand sanitizer station around the two resorts.

This feature can also be accessed through the Guests Services tab. Simply click “Find on Map” to locate the nearest hand sanitizer station.