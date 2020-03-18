Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2020

Mar 18, 2020

Disney+ has released their official schedule with all of the additions coming to the streaming service in April. To celebrate Earth Month, Disney+ will feature a wild collection of Disneynature and National Geographic favorites including the premiere of Dolphin Reef and Jane Goodall: The Hope. Then for the younger set, library titles such as Sonny with a Chance and Fish Hooks are making their streaming debut.

 

Earth Month

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Disneynature and National Geographic:

 

Disneynature

 

National Geographic

New Exclusives

Movies

  • Dolphin Reef – April 3rd
  • Diving with Dolphins “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes” – April 3rd
  • A Celebration of the Music from Coco – April 10th

TV Shows

  • Shop Class
    • April 3rd – “Downhill Derby”
    • April 10th – “Ready for Launch”
    • April 17th – “Build Your Own Adventures”
  • Disney Family Sundays
    • April 3rd – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
    • April 10th – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
    • April 24th – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”
  • Be Our Chef
    • April 3rd – “Diagnosis: Delicious”
    • April 10th – “Hidden Within”
    • April 17th – “Curiouser and Curiouser”
  • One Day at Disney Shorts
    • April 3rd – “Patti Murin”
    • April 10th – “Francheska Roman”
    • April 17th – “Steve Sligh”
  • Disney’s Fairytale Weddings (Season 2)
    • April 3rd – “Marry ME”
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Season 7)
    • April 3rd – “Dangerous Debt”
    • April 10th – “Together Again”
    • April 17th – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”

New Library Additions

April 1st

Movies

  • Doctor Doolittle

April 3rd

Walt-Era Animated shorts

  • A Tale of Two Critters (1977)
  • In a Nutshell (1949)
  • Don’s Fountain of Youth (1953)
  • Donald’s Dog Laundry (1940)
  • Double Dribble (1946)
  • Dragon Around (1954)
  • Elmer Elephant (1936)
  • How to Play Football (1944)
  • Lambert, The Sheepish Lion (1952)
  • On Ice (1935)
  • Out of Scale (1951)
  • Pluto’s Party  (1952)
  • Sea Scouts (1939)
  • The New Neighbor (1953)
  • The Small One (1978)

Movies

  • Penguins

TV Shows

  • Fish Hooks (Seasons 1-3)
  • Sonny with a Chance (Seasons 1-3)
  • Life on the Edge “Penguins Behind the Scenes”

April 10th

TV Shows

  • Life Below Zero (Season 14)
  • Paradise Island (Season 1)
  • Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)
  • Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)
  • Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)

April 12th

TV Shows

  • PJ Masks (Season 3)

April 17th

Walt-Era Animated shorts

  • Let’s Stick Together (1952)
  • Pluto’s Purchase (1948)

TV Shows

  • Brain Games (Season 8)
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Season 1-2)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)

April 19th

TV Shows

  • Just Roll with It (Season 1)

April 20th

TV Shows

  • Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)

April 22nd

TV Shows

  • Fury Files
  • Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23rd

TV Shows

  • Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)

Via D23.com

April 24th

Ward Kimball Episodes of Disneyland

  • Man in Space
  • Mars and Beyond

TV Shows

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 12-19, 23)

