Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2020

Disney+ has released their official schedule with all of the additions coming to the streaming service in April. To celebrate Earth Month, Disney+ will feature a wild collection of Disneynature and National Geographic favorites including the premiere of Dolphin Reef and Jane Goodall: The Hope. Then for the younger set, library titles such as Sonny with a Chance and Fish Hooks are making their streaming debut.

Earth Month

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Disneynature and National Geographic:

Disneynature

National Geographic

New Exclusives

Movies

Dolphin Reef – April 3rd

– April 3rd Diving with Dolphins “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes” – April 3rd

“Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes” – April 3rd A Celebration of the Music from Coco – April 10th

TV Shows

New Library Additions

April 1st

Movies

Doctor Doolittle

April 3rd

Walt-Era Animated shorts

A Tale of Two Critters (1977)

In a Nutshell (1949)

Don’s Fountain of Youth (1953)

Donald’s Dog Laundry (1940)

Double Dribble (1946)

Dragon Around (1954)

Elmer Elephant (1936)

How to Play Football (1944)

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion (1952)

On Ice (1935)

Out of Scale (1951)

Pluto’s Party (1952)

Sea Scouts (1939)

The New Neighbor (1953)

The Small One (1978)

Movies

Penguins

TV Shows

Fish Hooks (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) Sonny with a Chance (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) Life on the Edge “Penguins Behind the Scenes”

April 10th

TV Shows

Life Below Zero (Season 14)

(Season 14) Paradise Island (Season 1)

(Season 1) Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)

(Season 1) Running Wild with Bear Gryll s (Season 5)

s (Season 5) Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)

April 12th

TV Shows

PJ Masks (Season 3)

April 17th

Walt-Era Animated shorts

Let’s Stick Together (1952)

Pluto’s Purchase (1948)

TV Shows

Brain Games (Season 8)

(Season 8) Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Season 1-2)

(Season 1-2) The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)

April 19th

TV Shows

Just Roll with It (Season 1)

April 20th

TV Shows

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)

April 22nd

TV Shows

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23rd

TV Shows

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)

April 24th

Ward Kimball Episodes of Disneyland

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

TV Shows

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 12-19, 23)

