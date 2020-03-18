Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2020

Disney+ has released their official schedule with all of the additions coming to the streaming service in April. To celebrate Earth Month, Disney+ will feature a wild collection of Disneynature and National Geographic favorites including the premiere of Dolphin Reef and Jane Goodall: The Hope. Then for the younger set, library titles such as Sonny with a Chance and Fish Hooks are making their streaming debut.
Earth Month
For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Disneynature and National Geographic:
Disneynature
National Geographic
- America's National Parks
- Wild Yellowstone
- The Flood
- JANE
- Before the Flood
- Planet of the Birds
- Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Hostile Planet
- Wild Russia
- One Strange Rock
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Great Migrations
- Earth Live
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- Into the Grand Canyon
New Exclusives
Movies
- Dolphin Reef – April 3rd
- Diving with Dolphins “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes” – April 3rd
- A Celebration of the Music from Coco – April 10th
TV Shows
- Shop Class
- April 3rd – “Downhill Derby”
- April 10th – “Ready for Launch”
- April 17th – “Build Your Own Adventures”
- Disney Family Sundays
- April 3rd – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
- April 10th – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
- April 24th – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”
- Be Our Chef
- April 3rd – “Diagnosis: Delicious”
- April 10th – “Hidden Within”
- April 17th – “Curiouser and Curiouser”
- One Day at Disney Shorts
- April 3rd – “Patti Murin”
- April 10th – “Francheska Roman”
- April 17th – “Steve Sligh”
- Disney’s Fairytale Weddings (Season 2)
- April 3rd – “Marry ME”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Season 7)
- April 3rd – “Dangerous Debt”
- April 10th – “Together Again”
- April 17th – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”
New Library Additions
April 1st
Movies
- Doctor Doolittle
April 3rd
Walt-Era Animated shorts
- A Tale of Two Critters (1977)
- In a Nutshell (1949)
- Don’s Fountain of Youth (1953)
- Donald’s Dog Laundry (1940)
- Double Dribble (1946)
- Dragon Around (1954)
- Elmer Elephant (1936)
- How to Play Football (1944)
- Lambert, The Sheepish Lion (1952)
- On Ice (1935)
- Out of Scale (1951)
- Pluto’s Party (1952)
- Sea Scouts (1939)
- The New Neighbor (1953)
- The Small One (1978)
Movies
- Penguins
TV Shows
- Fish Hooks (Seasons 1-3)
- Sonny with a Chance (Seasons 1-3)
- Life on the Edge “Penguins Behind the Scenes”
April 10th
TV Shows
- Life Below Zero (Season 14)
- Paradise Island (Season 1)
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)
- Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)
April 12th
TV Shows
- PJ Masks (Season 3)
April 17th
Walt-Era Animated shorts
- Let’s Stick Together (1952)
- Pluto’s Purchase (1948)
TV Shows
- Brain Games (Season 8)
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Season 1-2)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)
April 19th
TV Shows
- Just Roll with It (Season 1)
April 20th
TV Shows
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)
April 22nd
TV Shows
- Fury Files
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23rd
TV Shows
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)
April 24th
Ward Kimball Episodes of Disneyland
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
TV Shows
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 12-19, 23)
Weekly Watch Guide
