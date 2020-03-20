Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” Available in the US on Digital Tonight, Coming to Disney+ April 3

In keeping with their trend of releasing their movies early during the spread of COVID-19, Disney has announced that Pixar’s Onward will be available on digital in the U.S. tonight (March 20) and will be coming to Disney+ on April 3.

#PixarOnward is coming to the US tonight on digital download and will be streaming on #DisneyPlus on April 3rd. pic.twitter.com/W6TgB4kcAa — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 20, 2020

Onward only made its theatrical debut on March 6 and will be available on Disney+ less than a month later.

The move comes less than a week after Disney made the surprising decision to bump up the Disney+ release of Frozen 2 by three months.

According to Disney, the digital release will be available at 5:00PM PST /8:00PM EST and will cost $19.99

Check out Alex's review of the latest Disney-Pixar film.

What they’re saying:

Dan Scanlon (Director) and Kori Rae (Producer): “While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”

About Onward:

“Set in a suburban fantasy world, Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there”

Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.

The film stars:

Tom Holland

Chris Pratt

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Octavia Spencer

Ali Wong

Mel Rodriguez

Lena Waithe