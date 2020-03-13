Disney+ Adding “Frozen 2” This Weekend, Three Months Ahead of Planned Release

At a time when all of the Disney Parks are closing and many families are being forced to stay home, Disney+ has announced that it will bring the hit film Frozen 2 to the platform three months earlier than expected.

What’s happening:

Disney announced tonight that the smash sequel Frozen 2 would be available to stream for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. starting March 15th.

would be available to stream for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. starting March 15th. Prior to this, the film wasn’t expected on the platform until June.

The movie will also be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand starting on Tuesday, March 17.

In a press release, Disney said the early addition was about “surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

Frozen 2 was originally released in theatres in November and arrived on Blu-ray

What they’re saying:

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”