Hulu Shares First Teaser for Animated Comedy “Solar Opposites”

A new animated alien series, Solar Opposites is about to land on Hulu. Today, the streamer released the first teaser giving audiences a sneak peek at outlandish comedy.

What’s happening:

Hulu has shared the first teaser for their upcoming animated series Solar Opposites.

The show is co-created by Justin Roiland ( Ricky and Morty ) and Mike McMahan (former head writer of Rick and Morty ).

What they’re saying:

Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan: “Solar Opposites is coming! We can only show you the teaser right now, but the whole season will be out in a matter of weeks! Stay inside and stay healthy so you can watch and love this show and call us geniuses and all that [expletive].”

Synopsis:

“Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry and Jesse love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”

The series stars:

Justin Roiland as Krovo

Thomas Middleditch as Terry

Mary Mack as Jesse

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack

Season 1 guest stars include:

Alan Tudyk

Alfred Molina

Amanda Leighton

Andrew Matarazzo

Andy Daly

Calum Worthy

Chris Cox

Christina Hendricks

Echo Kellum

Eric Bauza

Gary Anthony Williams

Gideon Adlon

Jacob Vargus

Jason Mantzoukas

Jeannie Elias

Jesse Mendel

Jon Barinholtz

Karan Brar

Kari Wahlgren

Ken Marino

Liam Cunningham

Maurice LaMarche

Miguel Sandoval

Nat Faxon

Natalie Morales

Neil Flynn

Phil LaMarr

Rainn Wilson

Rob Schrab

Ryan Ridley

Sagan McMahan

Thomas Barbusca

Tiffany Haddish

Tom Kenny

Vargus Mason

Wendi McLendon-Covey

Creative team:

Solar Opposites is executive produced by: Justin Roiland Mike McMahan Josh Bycel

is executive produced by: The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.