Hulu Shares First Teaser for Animated Comedy “Solar Opposites”

A new animated alien series, Solar Opposites is about to land on Hulu. Today, the streamer released the first teaser giving audiences a sneak peek at outlandish comedy.
What’s happening:
- Hulu has shared the first teaser for their upcoming animated series Solar Opposites.
- The show is co-created by Justin Roiland (Ricky and Morty) and Mike McMahan (former head writer of Rick and Morty).
- All eight episodes are set to debut on May 8th.
What they’re saying:
- Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan: “Solar Opposites is coming! We can only show you the teaser right now, but the whole season will be out in a matter of weeks! Stay inside and stay healthy so you can watch and love this show and call us geniuses and all that [expletive].”
Synopsis:
- “Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry and Jesse love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”
The series stars:
- Justin Roiland as Krovo
- Thomas Middleditch as Terry
- Mary Mack as Jesse
- Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack
Season 1 guest stars include:
- Alan Tudyk
- Alfred Molina
- Amanda Leighton
- Andrew Matarazzo
- Andy Daly
- Calum Worthy
- Chris Cox
- Christina Hendricks
- Echo Kellum
- Eric Bauza
- Gary Anthony Williams
- Gideon Adlon
- Jacob Vargus
- Jason Mantzoukas
- Jeannie Elias
- Jesse Mendel
- Jon Barinholtz
- Karan Brar
- Kari Wahlgren
- Ken Marino
- Liam Cunningham
- Maurice LaMarche
- Miguel Sandoval
- Nat Faxon
- Natalie Morales
- Neil Flynn
- Phil LaMarr
- Rainn Wilson
- Rob Schrab
- Ryan Ridley
- Sagan McMahan
- Thomas Barbusca
- Tiffany Haddish
- Tom Kenny
- Vargus Mason
- Wendi McLendon-Covey
Creative team:
- Solar Opposites is executive produced by:
- Justin Roiland
- Mike McMahan
- Josh Bycel
- The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now