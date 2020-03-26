Now This Is Podracing! “Star Wars Episode I: Racer” Video Game Coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4

“They have podracing on Malastare. Very fast. Very dangerous.” And now they’ll also have podracing on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, because the classic (I hesitate to use the word “classic” to describe any video game that originally came out after 1990, but this is how Lucasfilm is describing it) game Star Wars Episode I: Racer is being ported to those two modern consoles with updated controls.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer is based on the exciting podrace sequence from the 1999 film Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Players race their pods on Tatooine, Mon Gazza, Aquilaris, and yes, Malastare, among other planets, controlling up to 25 fun and familiar drivers like Anakin Skywalker (voiced by actor Jake Lloyd, reprising his role from the movie), Sebulba, Dud Bolt, Ben Quadrinaros, and Gasgano.

No release date has yet been announced for Star Wars Episode I: Racer on Nintendo Switch and PS4.