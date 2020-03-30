Movies Anywhere App Now Available on LG Smart TVs

LG and Movies Anywhere announced the arrival of the Movies Anywhere app on LG Smart TVs, making LG the first TV manufacturer to offer the streaming app, allowing users to bring together more than 7,900 digital movies, including new releases and old favorites.
- Movies Anywhere lets users enjoy their favorite purchased or redeemed digital movies combined in one simplified, personal collection.
- Movies Anywhere brings together movies from The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment) and Warner Bros. Entertainment.
- No other service provides this benefit across so many studios, platforms and digital accounts.
- The app enables consumers to sync their digital retail accounts including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu/Walmart, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW and Verizon Fios TV, and build their movie collection in seconds.
- With the Movies Anywhere app, in addition to streaming movies on LG Smart TVs, users can stream or download on LG smartphones, and a wide array of other devices at home and on-the-go; as well as through popular browsers.
ICYMI – More Movies Anywhere news:
- The Walt Disney Studios recently announced that 20th Century Studios’ The Call Of The Wild and Searchlight Pictures’ Downhill would receive an early digital release, becoming available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere beginning March 27 in the U.S.