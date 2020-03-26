“The Call of the Wild,” “Downhill” Get Early Digital Release on March 27th

Walt Disney Studios has announced they are releasing The Call of the Wild and Downhill early on digital. Both films will be available for purchase starting on March 27th.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Studios announced today that 20th Century Studios’ The Call Of The Wild and Searchlight Pictures’ Downhill will be available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere beginning March 27 in the U.S.

Both films debuted in theaters in February.

With cinemas currently impacted by closures due to the global health crisis, The Call Of The Wild and Downhill will be available ahead of schedule to purchase on digital platforms in the U.S. for $14.99 and $9.99 respectively.

About The Call of the Wild:

“Adapted from the novel by Jack London, it vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team—and later its leader—Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.”

As a live-action/animation hybrid, The Call of the Wild employs visual effects and animation technology in order to bring the animals in the film to life.

employs visual effects and animation technology in order to bring the animals in the film to life. The film is directed by Chris Sanders and stars: Harrison Ford Omar Sy Dan Stevens Karen Gillan Bradley Whitford Cara Gee Michael Horse Jean Louisa Kelly Colin Woodell Adam Fergus Abraham Benrubi



About Downhill: