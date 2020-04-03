Heroes and Villains Revealed for “Star Wars: The High Republic” and “Shadow Fall” from Lucasfilm Publishing

It’s going to be a big year for Star Wars on the printed page. This week Lucasfilm publishing revealed a number of key players on both the light and dark sides of the Force from the highly anticipated projects Star Wars: The High Republic multi-platform initiative from a variety of authors and Star Wars: Shadow Fall – An Alphabet Squadron Novel by Alexander Freed– both coming this summer.

Star Wars: The High Republic, told across a series of novels and comic books from multiple publishers, takes place two hundred years prior to the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and features plenty of new Jedi characters, as it is set during the period when the warrior-monk guardians of the Republic were still at their height.

In the above concept art released yesterday on StarWars.com, we get our first looks at Star Wars: The High Republic’s main cast of Jedi Knights.

Avar Kriss is “the brightest, most noble example of Jedi-hood. She always tries to see the good in people and situations, and never puts herself first. She is invigorated about life on the frontier and the challenges it brings, and is an inspiration for those who work with her. She is compassionate, not dogmatic, and always ready to sacrifice herself over others. Avar Kriss is the best of the best.”

What they’re saying:

Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain: “Readers will see a very wide variety of Jedi in this era. This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi are good and noble, and we want to reflect that in their characters while still giving them enough depth and dimension so that their individual personalities and idiosyncrasies shine through. The Jedi Knights of the High Republic are both aspirational and inspirational. In short, they’re the good guys.”

Star Wars: Shadow Fall is the direct sequel to Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron and features the return of Soran Keize, an ace pilot and leader of the Galactic Empire’s elite Shadow Wing of TIE fighters. Bookseller Barnes & Noble is releasing an exclusive edition of the novel which will include a series of bookmarks highlighting the characters of New Republic pilots Chass na Chadic and Kairos, alongside the villainous Keize.

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “In Shadow Fall, book two of the Alphabet Squadron trilogy, we’ll not only see more of our New Republic pilots, but also get a deeper look into what the Imperial Remnant is up to. Major Soran Keize is now back in command of Shadow Wing, and the experienced commander is desperately trying to give the directionless Imperial unit something to fight for. As some members of his unit turn to specters of the past for comfort (like those creepy Palpatine messenger droids), Soran decides to give Shadow Wing a future — by targeting Alphabet Squadron and the other New Republic fighters under the command of General Hera Syndulla.”

Star Wars: Shadow Fall is scheduled for release on Tuesday, June 23, while the first Star Wars: The High Republic book, entitled Star Wars: Light of the Jedi by author Charles Soule, is set for Tuesday, August 25.