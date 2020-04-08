Marvel Offering Up to 67% Off “Dawn of X” Digital Comics

Last year, superstar writer Jonathan Hickman transformed the world of mutants in the critically acclaimed series, “House of X” and “Powers of X.” These two series ushered in an exciting new era for the X-Men known as the “Dawn of X,” launching six brand new titles. Now is your chance to catch up on all those titles and more with the Jonathan Hickman’s “Dawn of X” sale.