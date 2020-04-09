Disney on Broadway Cast Members Reunite to Sing “Go the Distance” from “Hercules” on GMA

Nine Disney Theatrical Cast Members appeared this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America through a Zoom call to perform “Go the Distance” from Hercules as part of their “Day of Hope” to benefit Feeding America.
https://abcn.ws/39ZUWU9
What’s Happening:
- Robin Roberts introduced a Zoom performance with nine past and current Disney Theatrical performers.
- Performers in the video include:
- Heather Headly – Nala in The Lion King, Aida in Aida
- Ciara Renée – Esmerelda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Elsa in Frozen
- Jelani Alladin – Kristoff in Frozen, Hercules in Hercules
- L Steven Taylor – Mufasa in The Lion King
- Adrienne Walker – Nala in The Lion King
- McKenzie Kurtz – Anna in Frozen
- Michael James Scott – Genie in Aladdin
- Ryan McCartan – Hans in Frozen
- James Monroe Igelhart – Genie in Aladdin
- The 25th Anniversary Disney on Broadway Concert will be live streamed on Monday, April 13th, to support the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund with new live interviews conducted by Ryan McCartan with some of the performers.
- The live stream event can be viewed at BroadwayCares.org and on YouTube on April 13th at 7:00 pm ET.