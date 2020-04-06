“Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway” Concert to be Live Streamed April 13

Broadway Cares will live stream the November 2019 Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway concert on April 13 at 7 PM in order to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, according to Playbill.

The event will be hosted by Ryan McCartan ( Frozen ), who will interview Disney on Broadway stars from their respective homes throughout the evening.

The stream will be available online at BroadwayCares.org

The concert featured 79 performers, including: Jelani Alladin ( Hercules ) Sierra Boggess ( The Little Mermaid ) Christian Borle ( Mary Poppins ) Ashley Brown ( Mary Poppins ) Kerry Butler ( Beauty and the Beast ) Lauryn Ciardullo ( Aladdin ) Gavin Creel ( Hello, Dolly!, Waitress ) Merle Dandridge ( Tarzan , Aida ) Lindiwe Dlamini ( The Lion King ) Bongi Duma ( The Lion King ) Susan Egan ( Beauty and the Beast ) Andrew Barth Feldman ( Dear Evan Hansen ) Bradley Gibson ( The Lion King ) Whoopi Goldberg ( The View ) Mandy Gonzalez ( Aida ) April Holloway ( Aladdin ) James Monroe Iglehart ( Aladdin ) Adam Jacobs ( Aladdin ) Ramona Keller ( Hercules ) Nina LaFarga ( Frozen ) Tamika Lawrence ( Hercules ) Norm Lewis ( The Little Mermaid ) Kara Lindsay ( Newsies ) Tshidi Manye ( The Lion King ) Sbusiso Ngema ( The Lion King ) Ashley Park ( Mean Girls ) Adam Pascal ( Aida ) Krysta Rodriguez ( Hercules ) Michael James Scott ( Aladdin ) Sherie Rene Scott ( The Little Mermaid, Aida ) Kissy Simmons ( The Lion King ) Josh Strickland ( Tarzan ) Katie Terza ( Aladdin ) Marisha Wallace ( Aladdin ) Rema Webb ( Hercules , The Lion King ) Alton Fitzgerald White ( The Lion King ) Syndee Winters ( The Lion King )

The show also marks a reunion for 18 cast members of the Broadway and national touring productions of Newsies.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was held at the New Amsterdam Theatre and raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

What they’re saying: