Raglan Road Irish Concerts to Run This Weekend on Facebook Live

Fans of Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and anyone who loves Irish music can tune into “This Weekend on RaglanTV” for live concerts from the homes of several Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant performers.
- These talented performers will play gigs for the enjoyment of all today, April 10; Saturday, April 11; and Sunday, April 12:
- 5 PM (EDT) today (10 PM Ireland time): Jake Richardson, of Dunshaughlin Co. Meath, sings and plays guitar and mandolin to perform an impressive repertoire of Irish traditional songs.
- 4 PM (EDT) Saturday (9 PM Ireland time): Emily Jane Furlong is an extraordinary singer-entertainer from Wexford who captivates crowds with her stunning voice.
- 5 PM (EDT) Saturday (10 PM Ireland time): Stephen & Abby of Kilmurry Co. Clare are one of the finest traditional Irish music duos around. Stephen (vocals, guitar) & Abby (vocals, fiddle) love nothing better than having the pub crowd sing along and interact.
- 12 noon (EDT) Sunday (5 PM Ireland time): Rollicking Raglan Brunch with Stephen & Abby, one of the finest traditional Irish music duos.
- You can watch these concerts on Raglan Road’s Facebook page.