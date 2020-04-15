Hulu Drops Official Trailer for “Solar Opposites”

Hulu has released the official trailer for their new adult animated series, Solar Opposites. The show debuts all eight episodes on May 8th.
What’s happening:
- Hulu has shared the official trailer for Solar Opposites, an animated series from the creator and former head writer of Rick and Morty.
- The show follows an alien family who escaped their planet before it exploded and are now adjusting to life on Earth.
- Audiences can stream the entire first season beginning on May 8, 2020.
Synopsis:
- “Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry and Jesse love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”
The series stars:
- Justin Roiland as Krovo
- Thomas Middleditch as Terry
- Mary Mack as Jesse
- Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack
Season 1 guest stars include:
- Alan Tudyk
- Alfred Molina
- Amanda Leighton
- Andrew Matarazzo
- Andy Daly
- Calum Worthy
- Chris Cox
- Christina Hendricks
- Echo Kellum
- Eric Bauza
- Gary Anthony Williams
- Gideon Adlon
- Jacob Vargus
- Jason Mantzoukas
- Jeannie Elias
- Jesse Mendel
- Jon Barinholtz
- Karan Brar
- Kari Wahlgren
- Ken Marino
- Liam Cunningham
- Maurice LaMarche
- Miguel Sandoval
- Nat Faxon
- Natalie Morales
- Neil Flynn
- Phil LaMarr
- Rainn Wilson
- Rob Schrab
- Ryan Ridley
- Sagan McMahan
- Thomas Barbusca
- Tiffany Haddish
- Tom Kenny
- Vargus Mason
- Wendi McLendon-Covey
Creative team:
- Solar Opposites is executive produced by:
- Justin Roiland
- Mike McMahan
- Josh Bycel
- The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.