Hulu Drops Official Trailer for “Solar Opposites”

Hulu has released the official trailer for their new adult animated series, Solar Opposites. The show debuts all eight episodes on May 8th.

What’s happening:

Hulu has shared the official trailer for Solar Opposites , an animated series from the creator and former head writer of Rick and Morty .

, an animated series from the creator and former head writer of . The show follows an alien family who escaped their planet before it exploded and are now adjusting to life on Earth.

Audiences can stream the entire first season beginning on May 8, 2020.

Synopsis:

“Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry and Jesse love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”

The series stars:

Justin Roiland as Krovo

Thomas Middleditch as Terry

Mary Mack as Jesse

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack

Season 1 guest stars include:

Alan Tudyk

Alfred Molina

Amanda Leighton

Andrew Matarazzo

Andy Daly

Calum Worthy

Chris Cox

Christina Hendricks

Echo Kellum

Eric Bauza

Gary Anthony Williams

Gideon Adlon

Jacob Vargus

Jason Mantzoukas

Jeannie Elias

Jesse Mendel

Jon Barinholtz

Karan Brar

Kari Wahlgren

Ken Marino

Liam Cunningham

Maurice LaMarche

Miguel Sandoval

Nat Faxon

Natalie Morales

Neil Flynn

Phil LaMarr

Rainn Wilson

Rob Schrab

Ryan Ridley

Sagan McMahan

Thomas Barbusca

Tiffany Haddish

Tom Kenny

Vargus Mason

Wendi McLendon-Covey

Creative team: