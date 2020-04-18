Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order

Funko has announced a wave of Funko Pop! Vinyl figures from Disney’s Artemis Fowl, coming to Disney+ on June 12th.
What’s Happening:
- Funko will release a wave of three figures from Disney’s Artemis Fowl.
- The four figures are available for pre-order with an estimated ship date in May.
- The three figures are Artemis Fowl, Holly Short, and Mulch Diggems.
- There is a variant of Artemis with his glasses on that is a rare chase figure. These figures are random and online retailers are unable to take requests for that figure.
- Each figure retails for $10.99.