“Artemis Fowl” Streaming on Disney+ Starting June 12th

A mere few weeks ago, we learned that Disney’s Artemis Fowl would be debuting exclusively on Disney+. Now we know when: June 12th.

What’s Happening:

During tonight’s Disney Family Sing Along ABC Artemis Fowl will begin streaming on Disney+ starting June 12th.

will begin streaming on Disney+ starting June 12th. That date will see the debut in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK & Ireland, France, Netherlands, and Italy.

Originally, the film was set to open in theatres on May 29th but was pulled in part due to the current closures of movie theatres nationwide.

In addition to announcing the release date, Disney also shared a new look at the film:

You can catch Artemis Fowl for yourself when it arrives on Disney+ June 12th.

What they’re saying:

Director Kenneth Branagh: “Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney+.”

