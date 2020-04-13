Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, and Tori Kelly Join Lineup For ‘The Disney Family Singalong,’ Thursday, April 16, on ABC

by | Apr 13, 2020 6:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The already star-studded cast of Thursday’s special on ABC, The Disney Family Singalong is continuing to grow as we get closer to the event, with new additions including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss and Tori Kelly.

What’s Happening:

  • More celebrity guests join The Disney Family Singalong, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, for a night of magic and music on Thursday, April 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The nationwide singalong event will feature celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes. Adding to the star-studded lineup of celebrity guests are Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner; an epic performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and beyond, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio; and additional surprise appearances. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin will reunite for a mesmerizing rendition of “Friend Like Me.”
  • Previously announced celebrity guests include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and many more from across The Walt Disney Company portfolio, including Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, Disney Music Group and Disney Theatrical Productions.
  • The television event will feature a vocal warm up by Kristin Chenoweth, a special introduction by Elle Fanning, and performances throughout the evening will include the following:
    • “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé
    • “A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town
    • “Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough
    • “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera
    • “Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly
    • “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett
    • “Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”
    • “Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken
    • “How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho
    • “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande
    • “I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss
    • “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond
    • “It’s a Small World” – John Stamos
    • “Let It Go” – Amber Riley
    • “The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner
    • “Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher
    • “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban
  • And an epic performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and more including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.
  • With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.
  • The supersized Singalong is brought to you by T-Mobile and State Farm. The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.
  • The Disney Family Singalong is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend