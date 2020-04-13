Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, and Tori Kelly Join Lineup For ‘The Disney Family Singalong,’ Thursday, April 16, on ABC

The already star-studded cast of Thursday’s special on ABC, The Disney Family Singalong is continuing to grow as we get closer to the event, with new additions including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss and Tori Kelly.

What’s Happening: