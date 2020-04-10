ABC to Present One-Hour Special “The Disney Family Singalong” on April 16th

Even in the middle of sheltering in place, families, roommates, and friends can experience a little bit of musical Disney magic. On April 16, ABC will present a one hour special, The Disney Family Singalong featuring (remote) celebrity performances of Disney’s best songs; all viewers will have to do is follow along!

What’s happening:

Celebrating family, music and the love of all things Disney, Ryan Seacrest hosts a magical one-hour television special, The Disney Family Singalong , airing Thursday, April 16 (8:00-9:00 pm EDT), on ABC.

, airing Thursday, April 16 (8:00-9:00 pm EDT), on ABC. The nationwide singalong event will feature celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

The night will be filled with melodies from beloved Disney films including: Beauty and the Beast The Little Mermaid Toy Story Moana Frozen High School Musical

In true Disney sing-along fashion, an animated character will guide the on-screen lyrics so audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony!

Special guests:

Disney has confirmed several special guests who will participate with remote performances and appearances. The celebrities joining the event include: Christina Aguilera Erin Andrews Bobby Bones Michael Bublé Kristin Chenoweth Auliʻi Cravalho Luke Evans Jordan Fisher Josh Gad Derek Hough Julianne Hough Carrie Ann Inaba Little Big Town Kenny Ortega Donny Osmond Thomas Rhett Amber Riley John Stamos And many more!

Additional guests and performances to be announced soon.

What they’re saying: