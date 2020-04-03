Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” Pulled from Theatrical Release, Will Debut Exclusively on Disney+

by | Apr 3, 2020 12:37 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

In another change to Disney’s spring/summer film slate, Artemis Fowl will no longer be released in theaters. Instead, Disney has announced that the movie will make its debut exclusively on Disney+.

What’s happening:

  • The Walt Disney Studios announced today that it will debut its new live-action feature film Artemis Fowl exclusively on Disney+.
  • The release date for the fantasy film will be announced soon.
  • Artemis Fowl was originally scheduled to debut in U.S. theaters on May 29, 2020, but following the recent postponement of several of Disney’s feature films, the studio has decided to forgo a theatrical release altogether.

What they’re saying:

  • Ricky Strauss, President, Content & Marketing, Disney+: “With audiences largely unable to attend theatres in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney+. Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant, fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It’s great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+’s summer lineup.”  

About Artemis Fowl: 

  • “In this fantastical, spellbinding adventure, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, embarks on a journey to find his father, who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

Artemis Fowl Cast:

  • The film is based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer and stars:
    • Ferdia Shaw as Artemis
    • Lara McDonnell as Captain Holly Short
    • Josh Gad as Mulch Diggums
    • Tamara Smart as Juliet
    • Nonso Anozie as Butler
    • Josh McGuire
    • Nikesh Patel
    • Adrian Scarborough
    • Colin Farrell
    • Judi Dench as Commander Root

Creative team:

  • Produced by:
    • Kenneth Branagh
    • Judy Hofflund
  • Executive Produced by:
    • Angus More Gordon
    • Matthew Jenkins
  • Screenplay by:
    • Conor McPherson
    • Hamish McColl

Read the story that inspired the movie:

Send this to a friend