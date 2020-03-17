“Black Widow” Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Studios continue to make adjustments to their schedules as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Marvel Studios has delayed the the theatrical release of its upcoming film, Black Widow, according to Variety.
- Black Widow, the first solo outing for the beloved hero portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, was scheduled to hit theaters on May 1.
- No new release date for the film has been announced at this time.
- This news comes days after Disney delayed several other films, including the live-action Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers.
- Yesterday, Universal announced that several of its films currently in theaters, as well as the upcoming Trolls: World Tour, will soon be available for on-demand rental. Check out Alex’s thoughts on how this move could impact Disney’s films.
More on Black Widow:
- “In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”
Cast:
- Scarlett Johansson as Natasha/Black Widow
- Florence Pugh as Yelena
- David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian
- Rachel Weisz is Melina
Creative team:
- Directed by:
- Cate Shortland
- Produced by:
- Kevin Feige