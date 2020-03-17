“Black Widow” Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Studios continue to make adjustments to their schedules as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Marvel Studios has delayed the the theatrical release of its upcoming film, Black Widow, according to Variety.

Black Widow , the first solo outing for the beloved hero portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, was scheduled to hit theaters on May 1.

, the first solo outing for the beloved hero portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, was scheduled to hit theaters on May 1. No new release date for the film has been announced at this time.

This news comes days after Disney delayed several other films Mulan , The New Mutants and Antlers .

, and . Yesterday, Universal announced that several of its films currently in theaters, as well as the upcoming Trolls: World Tour, will soon be available for on-demand rental. Check out Alex’s thoughts

More on Black Widow:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

Cast:

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha/Black Widow

Florence Pugh as Yelena

David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian

Rachel Weisz is Melina

Creative team: