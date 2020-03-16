How Universal’s Movie On-Demand News Could Affect Disney

by | Mar 16, 2020 1:31 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Universal Studios just made a pretty incredible announcement via The Hollywood Reporter.  Starting this Friday, March 20th, movies that are currently playing in theaters will be available for on-demand rental, specifically The Hunt and The Invisible Man. But the deal also extends to the near future, with Trolls: World Tour falling under the same terms when it should be rocking into theaters on April 10th. I say “Should” because movie theaters are completely closed in countries like China, Italy, and France and cities in New York, New Jersey, California, and Pennsylvania have mandated that theaters remain closed or reduce hours during national efforts to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus. It seems inevitable that these closures will spread to the majority of the US quickly.

The price of Universal’s deal also sounds like a good value, with $19.99 granting access to a new movie for 48-hours. This is less expensive than a trip to the theater for most families based on average ticket prices alone, not even looking at concessions. After months of marketing Trolls: World Tour and with merchandise hitting retailers like Target, WalMart, and Amazon, there’s more to lose than gain by not releasing it in some way.

So what could this mean for Disney? They’ve already made some big changes, like adding Frozen 2 to Disney+ almost 3-months ahead of schedule and releasing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for digital sale a week early. But they’ve also postponed the release of three films theatrically.

Pixar’s newest original animated film, Onward, had a lackluster opening weekend and a 73% drop in its second weekend. It has an A Cinemascore and an 87% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s not an issue with the quality of the film. It’s that families are not going to the theater for their own safety and there’s an untapped market of Pixar fans that would love to see it if they could. Not to mention the hundreds of artists at Pixar Animation Studios that spent years working on the film with the end goal being that it reaches audiences, which it’s unable to do given the current climate. If nothing else, it seems like a win-win situation for Disney to test the waters with Onward by making it available on-demand the way Universal is doing.

In the case of Mulan, which was scheduled for a March 27th release, the studio already held the world premiere and started their press tour. Not to mention the fact that movie tie-in books and merchandise are sitting on store shelves without a movie to drive sales. Having seen the film already, it’s a very cinematic experience and an action-adventure worthy of seeing on the big screen. But if that’s not going to be an option, there’s more at stake by significantly delaying the release date than by giving the world an opportunity to experience this version of the story.

I’m sure the executives at Walt Disney Studios are looking at the Universal Studios news and already brainstorming a way to surprise and delight audiences by thinking outside the box and working on a way for audiences to still experience their newest releases without putting all of their plans on hold. Time will tell, but I’m hoping they surprise and delight in the near future.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend