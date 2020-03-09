Funko, Hasbro, shopDisney and More Reveal “Mulan” Movie Tie-in Merchandise

With Disney’s Mulan nearing its theatrical premiere, several brands have begun to roll out their movie tie-in merchandise. From Funko figures to Ruthie Davis shoes, there’s a wide variety of fabulous new and coming soon items inspired by the brave young heroine.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Funko
Q Posket
Coming soon to Hot Topic and BoxLunch. Retails for $24.90
JAKKS Pacific
Become a great warrior just like Mulan with the Disney Mulan inspired Feature Sword! This 22” long sword with tassel includes motion-activated sounds that let you recreate your favorite movie moments all over again. Mulan’s sword also features engraved symbols that translate to: Loyalty, Brave, and True.
Celebrate Disney Mulan and her story by recreating her iconic hairstyle with the Accessory Set. Complete with vibrant colors and fine detail, each piece will encourage you to bring out your inner Mulan and explore more hair play fun! Use the decorative mirror to place each hairpin and the comb for endless styling options.
PANDORA
New PANDORA styles inspired by both the live-action and animated versions of Mulan will be available starting March 12th.
- Disney Mulan Mushu Charm – $65.00
- Disney Mulan Dangle Charm – $75.00
shopDisney
Inspired by Disney's live action film, the three-piece set includes tunic, coordinating pants, robe outfitted with a knotted belt, panels of armor, and detailed embroidery.
Fearless warrior Mulan dons her beautifully detailed red robe, armor and molded boots to embark on an epic adventure with her sword and finely sculpted, multicolored phoenix by her side. This stunning limited edition doll is designed and crafted by Disney store artists. The doll retails for $129.99 and will be available March 28th.
- Mulan Limited Edition Doll – Live Action Film – 17''
- Available: March 28
Bring honor to your collection with this limited edition pin set inspired by Disney's live action adaptation of Mulan. The three pins, which include a replica of the courageous warrior's sword, come in a scenic window presentation box.
Hasbro
An ally of Böri Khan and the Rouran forces who possesses special powers, Xianniang has more in common with her adversary Hua Mulan than she realizes. Includes two dolls – Mulan and Witch.
Disney Mulan and Xianniang Dolls with Helmet, Armor, and Sword
The fearless and spirited eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan masquerades as a man and sets out on an adventure that will transform her into a legendary warrior. Doll includes Warrior Outfit and Matchmaker Fashion
The fearless and spirited eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan masquerades as a man and sets out on an adventure that will transform her into a legendary warrior. Doll includes 4 pieces
Mulan wields her bow with bravery as she defends her country! Become a warrior just like Mulan with this NERF Bow.
This adorable, collectible-sized Disney Princess Mulan doll has molded black hair and can sit or stand. She is wearing a red and blue dress inspired by Disney's animated film, Mulan, and the top ruffle on her dress is adorned in shiny glitter.
Royal Shimmer Mulan dazzles in a dress featuring signature colors that sparkles from top of the bodice to bottom of the skirt! Mulan also includes a tiara and pair of shoes.
Dressed in her movie-inspired teal and blue warrior outfit complete with snap-on plastic armor and removable shoes, this Mulan doll is fit for imaginary battles of epic proportion! Squeeze her legs together and she swings her sword, like her courageous character in Disney's movie Mulan!
Mary Frances
Loungefly
- Loungefly X Disney Mulan Mushu and Crikee Flower Nylon AOP Backpack – Loungefly.com
- Loungefly X Disney Mulan Bamboo Handle Fan Handbag – Loungefly.com
- Loungefly x Disney Mulan Bamboo Lock Wallet – Loungefly.com
- Loungefly X Disney Mulan Mushu Cloud Mini Backpack – Loungefly.com
- Loungefly X Disney Mulan Mushu Cloud Wallet – Loungefly.com
Danielle Nicole
Coming soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks.
- Backpack Armor – $84.00
Hybrid Apparel
Laydown
- GapKids Disney Mulan T-Shirt | Gap – $24.95
Hanna Andersson
Ruthie Davis
- WARRIOR 1 – Black – Disney X Ruthie Davis (Mulan Live Action) – $698
- WARRIOR 1 – Chinese Red – Disney X Ruthie Davis (Mulan Live Action) – 6398
- WARRIOR 2 – Disney X Ruthie Davis (Mulan Live Action) – $598
- WARRIOR 3 – Disney X Ruthie Davis (Mulan Live Action) – $898
- WARRIOR 4 – Disney X Ruthie Davis (Mulan Live Action) – $498
- WARRIOR 5 – Chinese Red – Disney X Ruthie Davis (Mulan Live Action) – $398
- WARRIOR 5 – Black – Disney X Ruthie Davis (Mulan Live Action) – $398
Disney’s live-action Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27th.