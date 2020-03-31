SeaWorld Orlando Provides Free Distance Learning Classroom Resources For Parents, Students, and Teachers

SeaWorld Orlando provides complimentary distance learning resources for grades K-12 to help parents, students, and teachers through this difficult time.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is offering a variety of online educational resources and programs for grades K-12 to assist parents, students, and teachers with their distance learning programs.
- These offerings include Classroom Activities, Teacher’s Guides, Saving a Species Video Series, Animal Bytes and Animal Info Books.
- The programs aren’t limited to just ocean life, with land mammals like elephants, cheetahs, tigers, and wolves in addition to marine animals.
- “SeaWorld’s distance learning resources can help everyone continue to explore, discover and stay connected in a fun and inspiring environment.”
- Click here to access SeaWorld’s educational resources.