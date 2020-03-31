Finding Disney Fun at Home: Disney 3D Papercraft Princesses

There’s something particularly special about being able to give someone a creation from your own hands. Sometimes we bake a special treat or prepare a favorite meal. It’s therapeutic for us and for the person receiving the results of our effort.

And sometimes you’re just a bit tired and doing that from scratch just isn’t in the cards. But, today, I’d remembered the Disney princess paper sculptures that have been offered by Disney Family over the years. It was the perfect blend of keeping busy, making something special for someone and bringing a bit of Disney into the home. If you get really ambitious, put a few of them together for a Princess float and you’re on your way to YouTube sensation.

Click to view the Princess Titana 3D Papercraft

All you need is a printer, paper, scissors and glue. By cutting on the solid lines and folding along the dotted lines as indicated in the instructions you’ll end up with a delightful paper figurine. To save on paper, I just print out the pages with the doll pieces and read the instructions off the computer.

For Tiana’s head, I opted to cut the shape around the bottom portion of the front and back of the head first. I glued those together and then cut around the rest of her head. I didn’t tightly trim her hair curl as I was concerned it might be too fragile without the extra paper around it.

Notice her torso — folding on the lines helps to give it dimension.

On her arms, I opted to cut around the overall shape, folded and glued it before trimming it closer to the figure edge. Once again, on the hand, I decided to not trim closely all the way around the fingers as I was concerned that would make the figurine too fragile.

The final creation (approximately 7 inches tall):

Disney Family has offered many other princesses through the years and even the Evil Queen from Snow White.

Please share your Disney princess paper figure creations.