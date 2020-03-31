Disney+ Hotstar to Launch in India on April 3rd

Disney+ Hotstar is coming to audiences in India in just a few days. The Walt Disney Company has decided to launch the streaming platform on April 3, 2020.

What’s happening:

Last week, The Walt Disney Company announced they were delaying the launch of Disney+ Hotstar

Now, according to LiveMint

As previously announced, Disney+ Hotstar will feature content from all across Disney-owned brands including: Pixar Marvel Star Wars National Geographic

Disney+ movies and shows will be dubbed or feature subtitles in Indian languages, including: Hindi Tamil Telugu

Other languages are also in the offing.

When the streamer launches on April 3rd, audiences will be able to choose from three tiers of service: Disney+ Hotstar VIP – Rs. 399 ($5.30 U.S. dollars) per year Disney+ Hotstar Premium – Rs. 1,499 ($19.90 U.S. dollars) per year Ad-supported basic tier

LiveMint

What they’re saying:

Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star and Disney India: “The opportunity in the market hasn’t changed for us. IPL was the biggest reach driver to take the message (of the launch of Disney+) to every cricket lover. But there were too many developments then and we needed to reassess the situation. With all television production stopped and even newspapers not reaching many parts, there is a dearth of fresh and positive content and we have the world’s most exciting stories and brands with us."