Launch of Disney+ Delayed in India Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The launch of the successful streaming service Disney+ in India has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The anticipated debut of the popular streaming service, Disney+

The service was set to debut on March 29th alongside the India Premier League Cricket tournament which has now been delayed until mid-April because of COVID-19 concerns.

Disney has not yet announced a new release date for the streaming service.

The Walt Disney Company acquired Hotstar, an Indian streaming service, through the recent 20th Century Fox acquisition, and has rebranded with the Disney Plus Hotstar name.

Much of the Disney+ content we already know here in the United States is expected to debut on the service when it debuts in India. The World According to Jeff Goldblum , High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The Mandalorian

and Content will be available in English but much of the programming will also be available to be dubbed in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

With Disney+ in the United States, by the end of 2019 there were 26.5 million subscribers, increasing to 28.6 million paid subscribers as of Feb 3rd.

What They’re Saying:

Uday Shankar, president of The Walt Disney Co. Asia Pacific and chairman of Star and Disney India: Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the rollout of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon."

Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the rollout of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon." Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company: "The launch of Disney+ has been enormously successful, exceeding even our greatest expectations.”